Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has fixed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s petition to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) for hearing on March 11.

Maryam Nawaz had filed the miscellaneous petition through her lawyer, Amjad Pervez, requesting the court to grant her permission to go abroad to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif. The medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were made a part of the plea.

On the other hand, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued the detailed verdict of granting bail to Sharif Group of Industries managing director and Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A reference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sibtain Khan has been given in the detailed verdict comprising 22 pages. It has been stated in the decision that Yousaf Abbas did not withdraw any amount from the Chaudhry Sugar Mills account.

Yousaf Abbas deposited money in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills account on multiple occasions, the verdict said while admitting that corruption and corrupt practices have spread in our society.