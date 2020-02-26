Share:

LAHORE - The Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 inaugurated here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

Fahd Sardar Khan graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the tournament. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), players, their families and tennis enthusiasts. Total 11 matches were played on the opening day in the boys U-18 and boys/girls U-12 categories. A large number of players are participating in the mega event from across Punjab.

In the U-18 first round, Shahzaib Zahid outclassed Ibrahim Anjum 8-1, Ahmad Amir thrashed Arman Kamran 8-1, Ahmer Saeed crushed Muneeb Majeed 8-0, Abdullah Anjum beat Husnain Ali 8-4 and Waleed Javeed trounced Mohammad Ali 8-0. In U-12 first round, Ismail Aftab overwhelmed Ali Usman 8-0, Harris Bajwa defeated Eesa Zohaib 8-3, Ameer Mazari trounced Shaheer Ahmad 8-0, Omer Jawad toppled Ramzan 8-0, Eesa Bilal beat Talha Tarar 8-2 and Ameen Sheikh crushed Nauman 8-0.

Today (Wednesday), the second round matches of the event will be contested in boys U-18, boys/girls U-12 while the first round matches of boys U-14, boys U-10 and boys U-18 doubles will also be conducted. The finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday (February 29) at 3:00 pm.