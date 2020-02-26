Share:

Gujranwala/Bahawalpur-Despite tall claims made by PTI regime, no progress has been made in respect of setting up any housing scheme under ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Project’; in Gujranwala district, causing displeasure and anxiety among citizen specially those who have got themselves registered for new houses under the project announced by the government.

It has been learnt that PTI government had announced two housing schemes in Gujranwala under the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Project’; and provincial Housing Minister Mehmoodur Rashid had also visited the proposed sites of these housing schemes including Pipliwala and Maafiwala. The PTI government had announced that citizens will be provided affordable newly-constructed houses under these schemes and needy persons will also be facilitated with loans to be given by House Building Finance Corporation. The housing and physical planning department has also forwarded a complete plan for these housing schemes to the higher authorities but, despite passing one and a half years no progress in this regard has been witnessed which is raising questions about fulfilling of the PM’s announced promises and putting question mark over tall claims of the PTI government.

Nine kids shifted to Child Protection Bureau

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau teams have taken into custody 9 children here from different parts of the city.

Public relations officers Khurram Shahzad said that child protection and welfare bureau teams during a rescue operation have taken into custody nine children including Ilyas, Mohsin, Sumer, Rehman, Siddique, Sher Alam, Asima, Sania and shifted them to the bureau center.

Youth using cellphone on track crushed by train

Youth crushed to death by a train when he was busy with his cellphone here in Kamoki, Gujranwala. It was reported that a 22-year-old youth was using his cellphone at railway track in Kamoki when a Rawalpindi bound Karachi train crushed him to death. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

HEC team visits GSCWU

A Higher Education Commission (HEC) team for Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) visited GSCWU on Tuesday.

Team comprised Dr. Saima Hameed Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Nazim Hussain Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Ms. Mehwish Asmat Ullah Deputy Director (QEC) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif and Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr. Pakeeza Ashraf welcomed the team at GSCWU Bahawalpur.

HEC team shall review 11 different parameters set by the Higher Education Commission. The review penal started its visit by a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif and on this occasion director QEC Dr.Pakeeza Ashraf gave a brief presentation about the university. The team recorded different points for final compilation of IPE report. The HEC team will also meet Academic and administrative heads.