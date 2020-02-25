Share:

LOS ANGELES - Paris Hilton thinks ending her engagement was the ‘’best decision’’ she has ever made. The 39-year-old DJ split from Chris Zylka in November 2018 after two years together and she’s admitted their relationship never felt ‘’right’’ so when she looks for love again, it will need to be with someone ‘’perfect’’. Asking if calling off their engagement was a difficult decision, she replied: ‘’No. It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right. ‘’I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.’’ The blonde beauty ‘’feels good’’ being single because she doesn’t feel controlled or worried about being embarrassed by her partner. She told the new issue of Britain’s Cosmopolitan magazine: ‘’It feels good to not have someone controlling me. ‘’I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I’m independent.’’