ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has unequivocally reiterated the government’s resolve not to put burden of increased bills of electricity on people.

Briefing the media regarding Federal Cabinet meeting, which met here yesterday with Prime Minister in the chair, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the prime minister directed that people should not be affected due to the gaps in generation and supply of electricity.

She said the Cabinet was apprised that decisions taken by the previous government resulted in increased tariff of electricity.

She said the PM directed the Ministry of Energy to devise a comprehensive mechanism so that increase in prices due to Neelum Jhelum surcharge or circular debt is not passed on to ordinary people. A meeting in this regard will be convened soon, she said.

She also said the cabinet was informed that 500 feeders in the country have been secured and modern technology is being employed to stop line losses, while more than 58,000 FIRs were lodged against the electricity thieves during 2019.

She said the Ministry of Energy presented a detailed plan to the federal cabinet on supply of power, prices of electricity for domestic and commercial consumers and short term and long term goals for bringing these prices down.

She said the prime minister also directed to take allout preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

She said the cabinet was informed that not even a single case of Coronavirus has been reported so far in Pakistan. She said the PM has issued directives to take precautionary measures in this regard.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet also discussed the visit of US President Trump to India. It was informed that defeat of Indian narrative during this visit is a victory for Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet on Ehsaas Kifalat Program, Langar Khanas and other initiatives which are the vision of PTI government to provide support to vulnerable segments of society.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the social welfare programmes under the Ehsaas program.

The cabinet was given briefing on economic data and the reduction in prices of essential items.

Due to the effective monitoring and comprehensive policies of the government, a strong message has gone to various mafias of hoarders and profiteers resulting in reduction in prices.

In the context of Justice Faez Isa case, the prime minister expressed complete support for Law Minister Dr. Farogh Naseem.

The Cabinet gave approval to the construction of high rise buildings in the surroundings of Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Replying to a question, she said former PM Nawaz Sharif ignored the reminders of Punjab government and did not submit its latest medical reports.

She said the Punjab government refused to give extension in Nawaz Sharif’s bail on the request of medical board. She said if Nawaz Sharif does not come then he will be declared proclaimed offender.

She asked Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to come back to the country and play his role because he is getting monthly salary from the national exchequer.