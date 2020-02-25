Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospitals Limited (Shifa) has joined hands with Interloop Holdings (Pvt.) Limited (Interloop) to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital to provide specialized healthcare facilities to the residents of Faisalabad and surrounding areas. The total project cost is Rs 4.2 billion which will be managed by Rs 2.86 billion as equity investment while Rs 1.34 billion through debt financing.

Speaking on the occasion of signing ceremony of subscription &shareholders’ agreements, Dr Habib ur Rahman (Chairman BOD Shifa) emphasized that Shifa envisions to focus on capacity building through professional human capital, investing into latest medical technologies, good corporate governance, and health financing to further strengthen healthcare delivery systems to benefit people of Pakistan. Dr ManzoorH. Qazi (CEO Shifa) mentioned that a new and modern hospital will be instrumental to serve larger populations of Faisalabad and surrounding cities as well. In this regard, he said, that first such agreement was signed between Shifa &Interloop in December 2019 to invest in the equity of Shifa Medical Center Islamabad (Private) Limited, as a day care ambulatory center in Islamabad. He also thanked HBL team which had a key role to facilitate investment and financing arrangement between Shifa and Interloop.