LAHORE - Turkey’s Kerem Ozlale upset third seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in the boys’ singles event of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 at Islamabad’s PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Kerem won the first set 6-1 while in the second set, he kept the same pressure and took it 6-2. In another upset, unseeded Birtan Duran of Turkey outclassed 7th seed Qwyn Quittner of Australia in straight sets. In the first set, Birtan Duran didn’t allow his opponent to settle down and won it 6-0 while he bagged the second set 6-4. Promising Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan, however, kept on producing scintillating performances as he overpowered Great Britain’s Raahim Agha in a one-sided fixture by a 6-1, 6-2. In girls’ event, a major upset was witnessed when third seed Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey lost her quarterfinal against Zhansaya Bakytzhan of Kazakhstan 6-1, 7-5.