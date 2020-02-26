Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said US President Donald Trump had backed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir during his visit to India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said President Trump had demanded of India to play a positive role in the region and extend a hand for promotion of regional peace and stability. In a statement regarding the US President’s visit to India, he said Donald Trump had expressed desire for peace and stability in the region.

Yesterday, President Trump again offered to mediate between nuclear-arch rivals Pakistan and India on the longstanding Kashmir issue.

The foreign minister said that peace and stability in South Asia was linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that the incumbent Indian government had further complicated the complex issue of Kashmir. He said India’s August 5, 2019 steps had affected identity of Kashmir and divided it into different parts.

Qureshi said that there had been lockdown in occupied Kashmir for 206 days. “And in such a situation” talks cannot be expected, he added.

The FM said that the US President had told the world that Pakistan was a partner of peace in the war on terror. He said Pakistan’s progress in defeating terrorism is an example in the world. He said Pakistan’s role in the region was being lauded.

FM Qureshi also met Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram yesterday here and discussed regional situation with particular reference to Kashmir and the Afghan peace process.

“The Foreign Minister welcomed the mediation offer of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir dispute,” said an official statement.