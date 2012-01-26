

LAHORE - Assembly Members Haji Sardar Khan, Malik Rasheed Khan, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Malik Ahmad Saeed led by Former Deputy Chairman Senate Malik Muhammad Ali Khan called on the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday and expressing complete confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif announced to join PML-N.

Senior Advisor Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan were also present on this occasion. Expressing their views on this occasion, they said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the only leader who can steer out the country from crises and the entire nation is looking towards him. They said that they will work as a party worker in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Welcoming the joining of former assembly members and renowned political personalities from Kasur to Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that their joining will further strengthen the party.