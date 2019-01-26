Share:

Islamabad - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that Pakistan Army was fully prepared to defend the country against any misadventure.

Talking to officers and men during a visit to exercise area near Jhelum the COAS said that Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region.

“Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the COAS as saying. “However we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure,” he added.

The Army Chief appreciated the operational training standard and high morale of the troops.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa exhorted troops to focus on training and professional pursuits as the strenuous training and highest standard of preparedness is the hallmark to deter any belligerence.

The Army Chief witnessed exercise of a brigade in Line of Control environment.

It was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment. Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple caliber artillery guns and PAF fighter jets were part of the exercise.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present on the occasion.