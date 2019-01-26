Share:

The incumbent Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday termed it ‘mistake’ by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to grant the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi where he asserted that he had told PM Imran Khan that a public gathering was not required in Mianwali.

“The government’s responsibility is to deliver,” he said while urging the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to speed up the investigations against corrupt persons.

Regarding the fake bank accounts case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he asserted that it has more substantial evidences as compare to corruption cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders.

“How can corrupt persons take part in the process of accountability of others?” he added.

Further, while speaking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he said PM Imran Khan does not have a choice in it.

“The PM has played a critical role in preventing strict terms and conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he went on to say.

He added that the culprits of the Sahiwal tragedy would not be spared.

He maintained that he would approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the matter of Shehbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman and called him “more responsible” of corruption.

“Ishaq Dar is an expert of forging documents,” he added.