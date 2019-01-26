Share:

SHIKARPUR - Taking a giant leap towards Green and Clean Pakistan, Sukkur IBA University has entered into an agreement with Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) for supplying excess electricity to the power utility through its on-grid solar system (Net-Metering), producing 964 KWp of clean and renewable energy.

The agreement was signed between Sukkur IBA University and Sepco, which was inked by the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui and CEO Sepco Saeed Ahmed Dawach on Friday.

Sukkur IBA University Registrar Engr Zahid Hussain Khand and other high officials from both the sides were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that, the Nepra has already issued licence to Sukkur IBA University to supply its excess electricity to Sepco, after which the formal agreement was signed with the power utility. The amount of excess electricity supplied to Sepco, will be adjusted towards the electricity bill of the institute.

“We are the first university in Pakistan producing 964 KWp of clean and renewable solar energy,” said the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui after the agreement signing ceremony.

He said, basically we are a business school, but as a Pakistani it is our prime duty to keep our country clean and green. According to him, we are taking all out steps to keep our campus clean and green, which is why the WWF has awarded us with “Green Campus” certification.

The vice chancellor further said that, it was his dream to make Pakistan green and clean to minimise the effects of climate change to some extent.

“Keeping in view the changing climate and energy shortage in the country, I have already suggested to the Sindh government to install solar panels upon the canals passing near the Sukkur IBA University, which will serve dual purpose,” he went on saying, in the first it will produce clean and renewable energy, while on the other it will slow down the process of water evaporation. The electricity produced through that system could be provided to the nearby villages, he added.

Sukkur IBA University Registrar Engineer Zahid Hussain Khand expressing his joy over the agreement between Sepco and Sukkur IBA University said as a responsible institute it is our duty to make our environment clean and green, especially for the next generation. Though our prime job is to produce graduates in various discipline for the country, but we are much alive of the problem of increasing pollution, he said. “With our installed capacity of 964 KWp solar power; we are producing around 150,000 units per months and thus saving more than Rs 2 million per month towards electricity bill, he said.

According to him, the state-of-the-art solar system installed at Sukkur IBA University is capable of producing clean and renewable energy for around 25 years. “Today I am happy that, besides providing quality education to our youngsters, we are not only producing clean renewable energy, but also providing our excessive electricity to the power utility and thus have taken yet another step towards community service”, he added.

Sepco CEO Saeed Ahmed Dawach lauding the efforts of Sukkur IBA University towards producing clean renewable energy, said, it is much encouraging for me to sign an agreement with the prestigious institute. “I wish other institutes following the footsteps of Sukkur IBA University, could produce clean and renewable energy, which is the only solution to clean and green Pakistan,” he said.