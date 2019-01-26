Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has directed for the early finalization of safe city project Peshawar on the pattern of Lahore and Islamabad safe cities projects.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar to finalize the safe city project Peshawar.

The meeting was briefed about the cost and implementation strategy of the Safe city project Peshawar, the identification of land, revision of PC-1 and the futuristic approach embedded in the Safe City Project Peshawar.

The Chief Minister directed for the accelerated finalization of home work on the project adding that it should be converted into Smart city project. He directed the Chief Secretary to review all aspects of the project and finalize recommendations to put the Safe City Project Peshawar into the implementation phase.

He also directed to include KP IT Board in the project. He hoped that this project will become a unique scheme throughout the province. He warned against any delay adding that no laxity in the execution of this project would be tolerable.

He assured to utilize all resources for the accelerated completion of Safe City Project in order to ensure maximum benefit for the people of Peshawar. This project will further improve the law & order situation in Peshawar and would resolve the traffic related problems.