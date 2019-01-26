Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s Dr Bilal Zikria has said that the health of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not much serious and he can be well treated in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that he was not diagnosed with any serious ailment and had a mild issue of heart wall as his thallium test was negative as well.

Even tests declared that his heart muscles were not much damaged, he stated.

“Nawaz Sharif should control his sweet intake as he is diabetic and should eat in little portions and avoid fat to control blood pressure and diabetes”, he said.

He confirmed that he clearly does not need to leave Pakistan for medico-treatment as all the required medical facilities are available in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Senator Faisal Javed said that Nawaz Sharif had been provided all the facilities and the best medical treatment here in Kot Lakhpat Jail, adding, he was allowed to meet his family members as PTI does not play filthy politics over non-political issues.