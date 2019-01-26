Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday filed a bail petition in the Al-Azizia reference case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the basis of his medical report.

The petition has sought bail and suspension of Sharif’s sentence with a reasoning that he has been suffering from a heart disease.

His medical report has also been submitted with the petition.

The Accountability Court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.

Contrarily, the NAB has also filed two appeals in the IHC, the first has sought an extension in Sharif’s sentence from seven to 14 years, and the other has challenged his acquittal in the Flagship Investment reference.