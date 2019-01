Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday submitted more documents in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The documents containing 2,500 pages and comprising the statements of witnesses and evidence submitted to the trial court by the prosecution during hearing of graft references. It may be mentioned here that a divisional bench of IHC had allowed the former prime minister to submit more documents in his appeal.–APP