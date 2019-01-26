Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Police have arrested two suspected terrorists during separate actions, a police official said police an official on Friday.

The official said that DPO Asif Gohar formed a special raiding party when he received information that a wanted terrorist had come to the area with an intention of carrying out subversive act.

He said that the raiding party headed by DSP Shafiq and assisted by commandos of Elite Force raided the hideout of miscreant identified as Gul Nawer in remote Bargai locality.

“The law enforcers captured the wanted terrorist and seized an assault rifle and bullets from him,” he maintained, adding that Gul Nawer was wanted by police in murder, attempted murder and kidnapping cases and possession of arms, ammunition and explosives and terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, a suspected terrorist wanted by police in Shah Hasankhel suicide blast case surrendered to local police here in Lakki city.

An official said that Saleem was wanted in several subversive acts including Shah Hasankhel blast case.

“The militant laid down weapons and offered arrest to police in Lakki Marwat police station,” claimed the official.

On January 1, 2010, a suicide bomber had detonated his explosive laden double door pickup truck in the middle of a volleyball ground where a friendly match was being played between local clubs.

Over one hundred villagers including security personnel had been killed in the barbaric terror incident.