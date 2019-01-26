Share:

The Accountability Court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique’s physical remand till February 2 in connection to the Paragon Housing scam case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials presented the Khawaja brothers before the court as their physical remand ended today. NAB

As the hearing went under way, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to extend the physical remand of the PML-N leader and his brother by 15 days.

Initially, the court reserved its verdict on NAB's request but then extended the remand of the Khawaja brothers till February 2.

While speaking to the media outside the court, Saad commented on PTI leader Naeemul Haque's statement and said, "Production orders are not charity but our fundamental right. Even during former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's regime production orders were issued."

"It is not Naeemul Haque's statement but Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance. This is not a democratic attitude and Haque is hurting his party by issuing such statements," he added.

"Physical remand is illegal and there is nothing new in this, I am shocked that remands are being given on someone's orders," the PML-N leader further said.

Saad continued, "Jail terms cannot weaken is and those who oppress others will pay in this lifetime."