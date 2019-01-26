Share:

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Saturday refuted claims of police officials that the families of those killed in the alleged Sahiwal encounter were called to Islamabad by the committee and not President Arif Alvi or Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a series of tweets, Malik said, "I would like to inform that the victim families were not issued notice for the meeting held yesterday. The victim family / local councilors will be issued notices for meeting next week."

"Local MNAs and MPAS will attend the meeting as special invitees to give their input," he added.

The chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior continued, "I hope and request to avoid disinformation. It is on the agenda of the committee to give hearing to the victim and the office is already processing the notices to be sent to them and the Senate is also arranging transport for the members of the family from Lahore to Islamabad."

"Nobody dare hinder their presence in the SSC meeting once legal formalities are done and notices are issued. The families will have the opportunity to express their views before the committee very soon," Malik said.

Earlier today, confusion surrounded the reported meeting between families of the deceased Khalil and Zeeshan with President Alvi and Senate Chairman Sanjrani.

Police had claimed that they brought the families of the deceased from Lahore to Islamabad on the directives of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior. Meanwhile, the spokespersons for the President House and Senate chairman had denied scheduling meetings with the families.

On Friday, Jalil, the brother of Khalil who along with his wife and teenage daughter was killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal on January 19, lamented he and his family were called to meet President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, however, after hours of waiting they were told the president is out of town.

He further said a mockery was being made of them.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Khalil's family, Shehbaz Bukhari, said, “I am giving seven days to the joint investigative team (JIT) to present a report or we will take the case to the court.”

However, earlier today, police officials said, "The families of Khalil and Zeshan had been summoned by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and the police brought them to Islamabad." A letter from the Senate committee in this regard is present, they further said.

"Khalil and Zeeshan's families were present inside the Senate building but the committee members did not meet them. Police never bring anyone on the directives of the president or Senate chairman," the officials added.

"If anyone is summoned by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, then police officials accompany them," they added.