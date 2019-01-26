Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Friday posted Khalid Sherdil as CEO of the Urban Sector Planning and Management Services Unit.

Meanwhile, posting order of Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal as Director General Protocol was withdrawn. TDCP GM Operations Asjad Ghani Tahir was transferred and posted as DG Protocol.

DC Multan Mudassir Riaz Malik was assigned additional charge of the PHA Multan DG.

Also, Special Education Department Additional Secretary Faisal Farid was given 70 day leave while federal officers Tallat Mehmood and Agency for Barani Areas DG Capt (R) Anwarul Haq were relieved from Punjab.