Pakistan's former captain and former ICC President Zaheer Abbas becomes President of Peshawar Zalmi for the second consecutive year.

“Zaheer Abbas has played a pivotal role in International Cricket and has made a big name for himself. Zaheer Abbas being a part of Zalmi is a proud moment for us. I have full faith that the team will reap benefits from the expertise of Zaheer Abbas this year as well,” Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said.

Peshawar Zalmi's captain, Daren Sammy and Head Coach Muhammad Akram welcomed Zaheer Abbas once again as their president. Both of them said that his presence will prove to be a confidence booster for the players.

Zaheer Abbas has made a century of centuries in first class cricket. He made 5062 runs in test cricket and 2572 runs in One Day Internationals. He was also the president of ICC.