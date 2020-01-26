Share:

Lahore - As speculation of an impending political change in Punjab gains momentum, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday downplayed any threats to his position and claimed that his critics would get nothing but disappointment.

Mr. Buzdar, whose performance as the Punjab chief minister, has come under repeated criticism by both the opposition and some within his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, made these statements while meeting with senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Both political stalwarts of the federal government met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar separately here at his office, 90, The Mall, Lahore on Saturday.

During the meeting with Tareen, political affairs and overall situation came under discussion, according to an official handout. On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan.

“Those who are spreading rumours were failed in the past and will remain unsuccessful in the future as well,” the CM said. Mr. Buzdar said neither there is any forward bloc nor any pressure group in Punjab. He said, “We are taking coalition party along, and all the stakeholders of Punjab government are on the same page.”

He claimed that the PTI government, in one year and a half, has done things that past governments could not do in years. Nefarious designs of those who are propagating about the differences will not succeed, he said.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said that PTI’s government is taking everyone along, and that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy. “We are mutually serving the people and will remain doing so,” Tareen said and added that those who are hatching conspiracies would be left behind, and Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will move forward.

Separately, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Matters regarding mutual interest, welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi, and the existing political scenario came under discussion during the meeting.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed invited the Chief Minister to participate in a public meeting at Laal Haveli on the 5th of February.

The Chief Minister said that those who are making criticism for the sake of criticism would get nothing but disappointment and failure. Time of plundering and looting has passed, he said. PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most transparent government of Pakistan. He said that the relentless corruption of the past had enervated the country’s economy.

The CM was quoted as saying that this is a blessing of Allah Almighty that neither does the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government have any scandal nor will it have in the future. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Corruption Free Pakistan has now become the voice of the nation. The Punjab chief minister said that unlike past resources have not been distributed to some specific cities. He said that matters of Women University Rawalpindi and New Girls College Rawalpindi would soon be sorted out. He will soon visit Rawalpindi, the CM said.

Maqbool Malik from Islamabad adds: Top notch of the ruling PTI has stepped up efforts to immediately bring to end the ongoing bickering within the party ranks in Punjab.

It was reliably learnt that President Dr. Arif Alvi who visited Lahore has given the task to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to play his due role in resolving differences among the party leaders.

The sources said that both the leaders also emphasised implementation of the administration model recently allowed by the Prime Minister to improve the service delivery in the province.

They supported efforts being made by the Chief Minister to ensure rule of law and development in the province by taking all the stakeholders along.

In a related development, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to visit Lahore today to meet the party leadership in the province besides his meetings with the governor, chief minister to discuss the overall political situation and economic development in the province.

The sources said that the prime minister is expected to chair meeting of the provincial cabinet to review its performance.