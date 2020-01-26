ISLAMABAD - The 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2020 has started at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday. All the top players, including Sarah Mehboob Khan, Mehek Khokhar, Noor Malik, Mehwish Chishtie, Esha Jawad and Shimza Naz won their matches and advanced to the quarterfinals. Sarah hammered Mahrukh Farooqi in the ladies singles pre-quarterfinals with the scores of 6-1 and 6-1. Despite being tired after winning the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis title, Sarah played with passion and simply outclassed her opponent. In the other matches, Mehwish Chishtie thrashed Aeena Aleem, 6-0 and 6-2, Meheq Khokhar beat Maryam Mirza, 6-1 and 6-2, Esha Jawad defeated Sheeza Sajid, 6-0 and 6-4, Shimza Naz outclassed Krisztina Jekkel, 6-0 and 6-0, Noor Malik routed Saher Aleem, 6-1 and 6-1, and Adela Miron got w/o against Zahra Omer. In the ladies doubles quarterfinal, Noor Malik/Meheq Khokhar hammered Krisztina Jekkel/Adela Miron with the margins of 6-2 and 6-1.
Mohsin Ali
January 26, 2020
