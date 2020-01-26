Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2020 has started at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday. All the top players, including Sar­ah Mehboob Khan, Me­hek Khokhar, Noor Ma­lik, Mehwish Chishtie, Esha Jawad and Shimza Naz won their matches and advanced to the quarterfinals. Sarah hammered Mahrukh Farooqi in the ladies singles pre-quarterfi­nals with the scores of 6-1 and 6-1. Despite be­ing tired after winning the Serena Hotels Na­tional Ranking Tennis title, Sarah played with passion and simply out­classed her opponent. In the other matches, Mehwish Chishtie thrashed Aeena Aleem, 6-0 and 6-2, Meheq Khokhar beat Maryam Mirza, 6-1 and 6-2, Esha Jawad defeated Shee­za Sajid, 6-0 and 6-4, Shimza Naz outclassed Krisztina Jekkel, 6-0 and 6-0, Noor Malik routed Saher Aleem, 6-1 and 6-1, and Adela Miron got w/o against Zahra Omer. In the la­dies doubles quarterfi­nal, Noor Malik/Meheq Khokhar hammered Krisztina Jekkel/Adela Miron with the margins of 6-2 and 6-1.