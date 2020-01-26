Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) is organising the Mass wedding Programme for 100 deserving Hindu couples on January 26 (today), here at Railway Ground.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chairman of PHC, MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vakwani said that the Hindu couples were arriving in the metropolis from all over the country for the ceremony.

He said that the event would send a message to the world that the minority communities in Pakistan were completely free to hold their social events in accordance with their religious teachings.