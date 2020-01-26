Share:

LAHORE-Kashmir rally led by Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine was held in Okara on Saturday.

Rally was attended by local religious and political leaders of the Tehreek-e-Insaf, DC Okara Usman Ali, members of traders, representatives of civil society and large number of students from various educational institutions, says a handout.

The participants holding national flags were chanting slogans “Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan”.

Addressing the rally, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that today all Pakistani people were on streets to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and proved to the world the whole Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brothers.

The minister said that worst example of continued violation of humanity had crossed more than 180 days and today much needed to stand all parties united for the freedom of Kashmir.

He said the Punjab government had directed all districts to organize rallies and hold different speeches competitions in all educational institutions. The minister urged the civil society to attend rallies to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Other leaders also expressed their sentiments and strongly condemned the aggression by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir. They assured the public to also make efforts for the freedom of occupied Kashmir.