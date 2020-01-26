ISLAMABAD - The cold-blooded murder of a young boy in the jurisdiction of Pahari Pora Police Station Peshawar and the sluggish response by the local police that allowed the murderer to escape exposed the poor performance of the so called non-politicised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.
The local police have so far failed to provide justice to the family of victim even after almost one month of the murder in the broad daylight.
Despite a number of reforms introduced in KP police, the family of victim has been facing a number of issues when they have to approach the police.
A 20-years-old boy name Abid was gunned down allegedly by a person name Shabir over a petty family dispute in the Sardar Gari village in Peshawar district on December 28, 2019.
The family of the victim later approached the mainstream and social media to lodge complaint that the local police were reluctant to arrest the murderer as the main accused was from a family having a strong influential area.
It is pertinent to mention that despite the case was highlighted on the social media, but none of the senior police officers met with the heirs of the deceased in order to ensure them for justice delivery.
However, while talking to The Nation, the father of slain boy said that the police did not take the matter serious and this gave a chance to the murderer to flee and hide somewhere.
He complained that they were still looking for justice and until now police are yet to make any arrest in the case.
He said that if KP police in Charsadda could arrest the son of landlord in a triple murder case then they must deliver them justice too.
He said that the local police were reluctant to arrest the main murderer due to their influence in police stations and many other political quarters. The father of the slain boy told us that the attitude of the police and their behaviour towards him was very harsh and they were not bothering to address his matter carefully.
However, the investigation officer in the case Duran Shah admitted that so far they have been failed to arrest the murderers and provide justice to the family of victim.
Denying the claims of the family of victim Shah Duran said there was no influence of the murderer’s family on the police and they will reach the culprits very soon.
On the other hand, a local from the area without exposing his name told The Nation that police are reluctant to arrest them, saying that the local police were involved in the support of murderer’s family in many other cases.
Another police official said the police were trying its best to reach the accused and numerous raids were conducted and very soon they will get to their target.
Prime Minister Imran Khan in past has defended the KP police many times and has termed it as the best and non-politicised police force of the country.
In a statement on his official Twitter account, Imran Khan about KP police had said, “There can be no comparison between the autonomous, depoliticised and professional KP police and totally politicised and nonprofessional Sindh and Punjab police.”
He had further said, “The KP Police Act has completely depoliticised the police force, whereas in Sindh and Punjab the police is used to victimise opponents and on occasions kill them extra judicially.”
The then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in the Asma rape murder case had expressed dissatisfaction over progress in the case, questioning the competence of the KP police.