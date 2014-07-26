LAHORE - Veteran journalist, Editor-in-Chief The Nation and Editor Nawa-i-Waqt Majid Nizami passed away early Saturday morning in Lahore. He was 86.

His funeral prayers will be held at 9am, at his residence 43-Mason Road, Lahore. He is survived by his daughter, Rameeza Majid Nizami. Amongst the bereaved are members of staff and the family of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group, in whose service he gave so much of his life.