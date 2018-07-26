Share:

LAHORE - The religious parties, especially Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and Mutahidda Majls-e-Amal, made their presence felt by attracting a good number of voters.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan led by Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan of Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali and Jamat-i-Islami were the prominent religious-cum-political parties.

Although Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan first time appeared in the general elections, it attracted voters at various constituencies. In NA-123, Shahdra, a large numbers of voters were seen at various polling stations while the camps of its rival political parties including the PML-N and PTI faced tough situations.

The charged supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik continued roaming across the streets with the prominent slogan of the party “ Labbaik …Labbaik , Labbaik Ya-Rasool-Allah,” all the day to inviting voters.

The incident of alleged blasphemy that took place few months ago in the area was cited as the major reason of increasing voters of TLP and other religious parties. People in huge numbers gathered there at the TLP’s camps.

Shadman, Ishra, Islampura, Mozzang, Samnabad, Lukshmi Chowk and Cooper Road were witnessed with the camps of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. JI and others including Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek showed up and had the similar support. Similarly, in NA-125, the TLP had the support and had established their camp just beside the wall of Punjab Assembly on Copper road—the point from where NA-124 starts. However, there was no camp of any religious group at this demarcating point except the PML-N, PPP and PTI. Likewise, no visibility of any religious group inside Gawalmandi—the area of PP-146, was observed while PML-N and PPP had the wind of favor.

In NA-133, Crane remained dominant over all other religious groups as rush of voters was observed at its camps. JI candidate and the candidate of Allah-o-Akbar were going almost same. The surprising fact is that first time, the women also took out to support TLP at various camps—causing dent to the support of major political parties.

In NA-125, which previously known as NA-120, once again seen with the winds of favor for TLP as compared to other political groups and according to independent observed, it was likely to get around 8000 votes. The major reason was the presence of majority of Braveli school of thought in the area in the neighborhood of great saint Hazrat Data Gung Bakash (a.r).

Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed cast vote to Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek candidate Khalid Waleed for PP-167 where the voters attracted to his party. In NA-123, MMA and TLP fielded their candidates but JI and others did have their candidates. In NA-124, Sumaira Noreen was the candidate of TLP which attracted women while MMA had Muhammad Afzal for the national assembly seat and no other religious party had the candidate on the same seat.

In NA, 125, however, TLP, MMA and Allah-o-Akbar had the candidates and attracted a larger number of voters. However, Waqas Ahmad was the only candidate of TLP for national assembly seat in NA-126 and other parties did field their candidates. TLP had winds of support.

In NA-127, Rashid Ahmad Khan was the candidate of MMA, Muhamamd Zaheer for TLP while Mian Amir Abbas for Allah o Akbar Tehreek of Jamatud Dawa but in NA-128, Allah o Akbar Tehreek and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan did not field their candidates; however, Manzoor Ahmad of MMA and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Islam’s leader Dr. Ashraf Asif Ali Jalali took to the arena. Dr. Jalali as compared to his rival had some support of the local voters.

Liaqat Baluch was the candidate of MMA in NA 130 while TLP fielded Hafizur Rehman but the other religious groups did not have their candidate for the national assembly seat and thus, these two parties remained prominent among the voters who had religious inclination.