Share:

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court Thursday allowed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet his father Asif Ali Zardari. Bilawal’s legal counsel Sardar Latif Khosa had filed an application before Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir seeking permission for his client to meet Zardari, who was currently in NAB custody under physical remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the request.