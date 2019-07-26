Share:

SIALKOT - A heavy rain lashed the entire Sialkot region on Thursday. Rain began very early in the morning and continued the whole day intermittently. The rain also inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas which paralysed the civic life.

According to Sialkot MET Office officials, it rained 43.5 mm rain in Sialkot. People came out on roads and in the streets to enjoy the rain. It remained dark cloudy with loud thunder of the clouds. The winds also blew, turning the weather pleasant.

All the main inter-city roads presented a look of streams as they remained inundated due to the daylong heavy rain here. The railway tracks between Sialkot to Sambrial-Wazirabad and Sialkot-Pasrur to Narowal also remained inundated due to rain, causing delay in the arrival and departure of trains at these stations. The paddy growers, however, warmly welcomed the rain and termed it good for the paddy crop in Sialkot region.

On the other hand, this torrential rain badly exposed the alleged height of negligence of Sialkot Municipal Corporation as all the main city roads including Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura, Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Sialkot Airport Road, and Hajipura Road were inundated due to rainy.

The rain water entered the houses in most of residential areas and even in the local factories in local industrial areas of Sialkot. A large number men and women were witnessed busy spilling out rain water from their houses. All the civic, trade, and social activities were badly paralysed in Sialkot city.