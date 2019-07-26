Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had squandered a colossal amount on their foreign trips. Speaking at a private news channel programme, the minister said both the leaders of PPP and PML-N had spent billions from national exchequer on their foreign tours. “The sole purpose of protest by opposition parties’ leaders is to shield themselves against cases of corruption filed by them against each other when they were in power,” he added.

Fawad further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had no reservations over opposition’s protest.

The minister said that every person had the right to protest, but taking law into one’s hands was not allowed anywhere.

“No case of corruption has been reported against the PTI government during the last one year,” the minister claimed.

Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken austerity measures for the benefit of people of the country.