Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab’s wife and Vice-Chair Sarwar Foundation (SF), Perveen Sarwar has said that clean drinking water is essential to life.

Sarwar Foundation has become the largest provider of clean drinking water in Pakistan. Talking to media persons and delegations from different districts in Sarwar Foundation Secretariat on Saturday, she said that we have recently installed three new water Filtration Plants with the collaboration of Al-Khair Foundation.

One of them has been installed in the University of Home Economics, Lahore. It will not only benefit over 3,000 students but also the janitors who live with their families in the University premises.

Other two filtration plants have been installed in village 691/33 GB and 321 GB of Toba Tek Singh. Water in these villages was found to be unfit for human consumption because it contained high amounts of fossils and contaminants.

Lack of clean drinking water affects people with low-incomes the most as they have no choice but to drink contaminated water, she added.

Our Water Filtration Plants in these villages will provide potable water to over 10 thousand people on a daily basis.

Their quality of life will be improved because they will no longer fall prey to diseases like diarrhea and Hepatitis A.

Commending the dedication of her team, she said that despite COVID19, we remain committed to our mission and we installed as many as 16 Filtration Plants in the holy month of Ramadan. Besides Punjab, we have installed four Filtration Plants in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to a question, she said that preparations to install 11 more water Filtration Plants are underway, and one of them will be installed in Karachi, Sindh. Our aim is to provide safe drinking water to 2.2 Million Pakistanis by the end of 2020, she added.