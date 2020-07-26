Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that Maryam Nawaz will become active when the public has to be mobilised after the eradication of COVID-19 as there are unusual conditions due to the coronavirus because of which people can't be called on to the streets right now.

Talking to a private Tv channel on Sunday, Ahsan Iqbal said, “There have been risky conditions due to the coronavirus and the people cannot be brought on to the streets right now.”

To a question when PML-N will start a public relations campaign and when Maryam Nawaz will be active, Ahsan Iqbal said political unrest has worsened and they will launch a full-scale public-relations campaign after the eradication of the coronavirus pandemic. “When we have to mobilise the public Maryam Nawaz will be seen active,” he added.

Commenting on the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s health condition, Ahsan Iqbal said, “The health condition is better with regard to Nawaz Sharif's platelets. Hospitals are opening in the UK after the coronavirus and heart surgery will be done.”

“As soon as doctors issue health certificates, Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan without wasting time,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

To another question, the senior PML-N leader said “No political force can ignore the intensity of public opinion. Pakistan's roadmap is only the constitution of Pakistan.”

“We can't ignore the Establishment's role but every Pakistani has to think about his role as well. Politicians, judges, generals and bureaucrats must agree on a code of conduct in accordance with Pakistan's constitution,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has to decide how to go through constitutional rule for the next ten years. “If the past games and leg-pulling tactics continue, we are definitely heading for another mess,” he added. “We are competing with turtles,” he said.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said, “The PML-N youth wing will have people under the age of 35. People over the age of 35 will be included in the mother wing of the party.”

Members of Muslim League Student Federation (MSF) will have a maximum age limit of 30 years or should be a regular student of the university.

Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N is going to reorganise MSF with a new power identity image.