ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday claimed that people of the country are on one page on the issue of sending Prime Minister Imran Khan packing, as the present government has allegedly damaged the country’s economy and weakened the democratic system with its wrong policies. “If he (PM) stays anymore, then the country’s economy, democracy and society will be at a great loss,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference here.

The PPP chairman held the press conference on the completion of two years of PTI’s government.

“We would have been on roads [against the present government] in protest to mark July 25 as a black day, had there been no pandemic [coronavirus] crisis in the country,” said Bilawal.

About the July 2018 elections, he said that it was a black day in the history of Pakistan. “We all remember how this selection was made. Polling agents were thrown out of polling stations and ninety percent of the forms 45 are still not available,” he claimed.

Bilawal blamed the government for not fulfilling its claims mentioned in the PTI manifesto. “Not even a single claim has been fulfilled as they have to make Pakistan a corruption-free country in 90 days, carve out South Punjab province, build homes and provide jobs,” he said mentioning that this government in two years allegedly failed to de-politicize the police system and review the NAB Ordinance.

About the ordinance under discussion in the parliament, Bilawal criticized the government for not taking opposition into confidence before the promulgation of the ordinance. “It is a person specific ordinance. Any ordinance should be brought to the National Assembly as soon as possible,” he said blaming the government for committing constitutional violation.

About Imran Khan’s slogan about not giving NRO to anyone, he claimed this government had given the maximum number of NROs in only two years. “There is corruption in every project like BRT, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami etc,” he said, mentioning that NRO was given to every kind of thief from sugar to wheat and from oil to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“The person who was supposed to become our ambassador for Kashmir has become a lawyer of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he commented.

Responding to questions, he said that his party would continue its struggle within the democratic system. “We demand a level-playing field for every political party. PPP has always fulfilled its responsibility as opposition,” he said.

o a question about the JIT against PPP, he said the PTI government was bringing fake JITs against them. “PML-N is also playing its role as opposition and the leader of opposition will preside over the APC of opposition parties which will be held after Eid-ul-Azha,” he said.

About his meeting with BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal, he said that he had a very detailed discussion with Akhtar Mengal about the issues facing Pakistan and will ask opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to invite Akhtar Mengal to formally join the opposition.