BARA - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday inaugurated a nutrition project at Dogra Hospital in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, she said the government would provide all facilities to the merged districts, including health and education. “Our focus under this project is on tribal women and their children’s nutrition,” she said, adding that the government would also equip the local Dogra Hospital.
She said the government would give each mother having an infant Rs.4,500 after three months each. At the ceremony, she was also handed an application for the upgradation the Dogra Hospital to a teaching hospital.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir told The Nation that the project had been jointly launched by World Health Organization and Benazir Income Support Programme for better mother-child care. “This nutrition project has been started from Bara tehsil today and under it, the mothers and newborns would be given free medicines and food,” the official added.
Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi were among those present on the occasion.