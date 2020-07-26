Share:

BARA - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Pov­erty Alleviation and So­cial Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday in­augurated a nutrition project at Dogra Hospi­tal in Bara tehsil of Khy­ber tribal district.

Addressing the inaugu­ral ceremony, she said the government would pro­vide all facilities to the merged districts, includ­ing health and education. “Our focus under this project is on tribal wom­en and their children’s nutrition,” she said, add­ing that the government would also equip the lo­cal Dogra Hospital.

She said the govern­ment would give each mother having an in­fant Rs.4,500 after three months each. At the cere­mony, she was also hand­ed an application for the upgradation the Dogra Hospital to a teaching hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir told The Nation that the project had been joint­ly launched by World Health Organization and Benazir Income Support Programme for better mother-child care. “This nutrition project has been started from Bara tehsil today and under it, the mothers and new­borns would be given free medicines and food,” the official added.

Commissioner Pesha­war Amjad Ali Khan, Dep­uty Commissioner Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi were among those present on the occasion.