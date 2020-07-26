Share:

Muzaffargarh - In a crackdown against intra-provincial narcotics dealers and smugglers, Muzaffargarh police recovered and seized a huge quantity of heroin from a KPK residential. On the information of intelligence department and under the direction of DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, the city police station team led by DSP city Azmatullah Khan included SHO Malik Khuram Riaz, Sub Inspectors Noor Khan, Bilal Khan Chndia and Abdul Basit along with Police contingent raided near thermal bypass and arrested a KPK residential Sultan Zaib and recovered 11 kg 60 gram international quality heroin worth Rs 10 million from his possession. The DPO appreciated the police team and announced a cash award of Rs 20,000 along with appreciation letters.