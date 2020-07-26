Share:

KARACHI - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said the last two years performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has remained dismal and disappointing.

Addressing a press conference along with JI Sindh Emir Muhammad Hussain Mehanti and Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Saturday, he said the claimant of change destroyed the economy, increasing the debt trap and hitting hard the masses with skyrocketing inflation and unemployment.

The JI Chief said that PTI government through its deeds proved that it was succession of former regimes and running the affairs of the country through mafias. He said the accountability drive had become a joke which aimed at nothing but a media trial of some people.

The failure of the present government, he said, was visible on foreign policy front as it desperately failed to fight for the Kashmir cause in wake of Modi’s fascist act of abrogating the special status of the held area one year ago.

He said the wave of loadshedding again gripped the country, disturbing the routine life and damaging the already crippled economy. He said Karachi being the biggest city of the country was under the grip of worst loadshedding but rulers and Nepra were doing nothing practical to provide any relief to the millions of consumers.