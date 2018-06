Share:

ATTOCK-The nomination papers of 106 candidates have been accepted while those of four have been rejected by the returning officers for two national and five provincial assembly seats in Attock district.

For NA-55 Attock I, Returning Officer Ashfaq Rana accepted the nomination papers of Tahir Sadiq, Zain Elahi, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Hafiz Saeed Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Naeem Awan, Sardar Saleem Haider, Engineer Jameel Malik, Malik Amin Aslam, Sheikh Salman Sarwar, Taimoor Aslam, Siraj Gul, Zulfiqar Hayat, Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Hafeez Ullah Khan Alvi and Malik Amir Afzal.

For NA-56 Attock II, Returning Officer Raja Shahid Zameer accepted the nomination papers of 12 candidates including Tahir Sadiq, Chaudhry Waseem Gulzar, Malik Sohail, Sardar Saleem Haider, Pir Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah, Mehram Khan, Malik Sher Ali Khan, Ghulam Asghar, Malik Amanat Rawal, Malik Aetbar Khan, Malik Shehryar Khan and Malik Faisal Yar Khan.

For PP-I, Returning Officer Shafqat Shahbaz Raja accepted the nomination papers of 15 candidates including Sheikh Salman Sarwar, Syed Yawar Bokhari, Iqbal Malik, Sardar Irfan Jeffery, Malik Hameed Akbar, Sardar Asim Nawaz, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Raja Siddique, Syed Ejaz Hussain, Sheikh Arif, Dr Ziaur Rehman Noorani, Iqbal, Noaman Khan, Umer Arshad and Chaudhry Abdul Waheed. For PP-2, Returning Officer Umar Rashid accepted the nomination papers of Changaiz Khan, Jahangir Khanzada, Ahmad Khanzada, Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Liaqat Mehmood Shah, Shoukat Hayat, Qamar Islam, Syed Tahir Ali Shah and Naveed Zamurd. For PP-III, Returning Officer Malik Shahid Hussain accepted the nomination papers of 22 candidates including Tahir Sadiq, Zain Elahi, Shavez Khan, Asif Ali Malik , Malik Amin Aslam, Sardar Saleem Haider etc.