Islamabad - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on Monday 25th June 2018 for the first time in the history of PM&DC.

The PM&DC President along with the Adhoc Council members welcomed the Chief Justice and gave a presentation regarding the functioning and progress of the council up till now. After the presentation, the CJP appreciated the efforts of the Adhoc Council for streamlining the functioning of PM&DC.

The Honorable CJP emphasized the importance of PM&DC as the apex regulatory body that deals with the most important areas of health care system i.e medical/dental profession, education and medical and dental institutions as defined under section 6 of the Medical /Dental PM&DC Ordinance 1962 by Amended Act 2012.

He added that he expects more efforts for enhancing the quality of medical education by the Adhoc Council to ensure improvement in functioning of PM&DC and to produce quality doctors.