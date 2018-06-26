Share:

ISLAMABAD - The accountability court granted a three-day personal exemption to disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz after the defence counsel submitted applications seeking a seven-day exemption for both the accused.

The former premier and his daughter could not appear in the court as they were currently in London with ailing Kulsoom Nawaz who was said to be in a critical condition.

Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, through separate applications, had sought a seven-day personal exemption for both the accused, however, the court allowed a three-day exemption in the Avenfield corruption reference.

On Monday, when the hearing resumed, Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir asked if anyone from the accused was around in the courtroom. The defence counsel replied that both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were in London due to the ailment of Kulsoom Nawaz. A medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was also presented in the court. Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar showed up in the court.

While making conclusive arguments on the fifth day in the Avenfield corruption reference, Harris contended the joint investigation team’s report on Panama Papers and its investigative analysis could not be considered as acceptable evidence. He asserted his client, Sharif, was neither the beneficial owner of London flats nor had he any link with these apartments in any capacity. He termed the JIT report unacceptable.

Harris said a witness, Muhammad Rasheed, had handed over some documents to the NAB. As per these documents, Muhammad Rasheed had agreed to provide a few notices to Muhammad Raza Khan Bangash in connection with Al-Taufiq case. Harris said that as per Muhammad Rasheed, the judgment of Queen Bench was implemented about Shehbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif and Mian Sharif, but there was no mention of Nawaz Sharif in it.

The defence counsel also pointed out that Shakeel Anjum Nagira got documents from the Supreme Court and witness Abdul Waheed Khan made a statement about the interview of Hassan Nawaz. Now it has also to be seen what statement was made by the prosecution about the London flats, he stated. He said Robert Redley recorded his statement about the trust deed. The court should also remember a witness who made a statement with four conditions, Harris said.

He said transfer of scrap machinery from Dubai to Saudi Arabia was mentioned in the JIT report and NAB sent an MLA to the UAE government which replied to the bureau and the JIT gave its opinion on it, but that was not acceptable evidence. He said Sahrif had no links with money transaction of the Gulf Steel Mills in 1980. He said the opinion of the investigation officer was not admissible and two letters of the Qatri prince were not related to Sharif. Harris said JIT head Wajid Zia failed to tell the worth of London flats.

Earlier, a medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was produced before the accountability court. As per the medical report, Kulsoom Nawaz’s various body organs stopped functioning properly after she suffered a cardiac arrest and her kidneys were also not functioning effectively. According to the report, Kulsoom Nawaz was in a critical condition at Harley Street Hospital, London, and she had witnessed some improvement in the last three days.

The defence counsel will continue conclusive arguments on Tuesday. The court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today) with a condition to continue the conclusive arguments.