Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said that a training jet of PAF crashed while landing near Bacha Khan International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in martyrdom of two pilots of PAF.

Pakistan Air Force said in a statement, "Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft while recovering from a routine operational training mission crashed during landing at Peshawar air base. Rescue operation is in progress."

An inquiry board has been formed after the incident, said PAF spokesperson.

Official sources said the aircraft crashed around 11:40am near the customs landing runway. It is said that the plane crashed due to a technical fault.

Smoke could be seen rising from the vicinity of the airport after the incident.

An emergency was declared at the airport after the incident. However, airport sources said the rescue staff managed to douse the flames and clear the runway.