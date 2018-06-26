Share:

Karachi - The Indian High Commission refused to grant visas to Pakistani players and officials scheduled to participate in the World Junior Squash Championship in Chennai next month, an official of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) informed on Monday.

The official said that the PSF submitted visa request in April but the Indian High Commission returned the passports without visas after a span of two months. “Although visa processing time for India as per the official website of High Commission of India is 35 days, whereas event is planned to start from July 18 but the PSF had applied for Indian visa well in advance (i.e. in end April 18),” said PSF Game Development Officer Flight Lieutenant Aamir Iqbal. “Timely intimation of visa processing was also forwarded to WSF, ASF and organisers so that required assistance could be ensured,” he added.

However, according to Aamir Iqbal, the High Commission of India in Islamabad returned all passports of Pakistan contingent on June 20 refusing visas to the contingent. “Passports were returned by Indian High Commission stating that they are not in a position to issue visas to Pakistan contingent and no substantial reason was mentioned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PSF has approached World squash bodies to look into matter and ensure participation of Pakistan players in the World Junior Championship 2018 or cancel this event. “This is totally against the ethics of sports. We believe that sportsmen help in strengthening relations amongst nations,” the PSF official said.