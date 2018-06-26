Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has stressed upon National Accountability Bureau to take action against former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Ch and his son Arslan Iftikhar for their involvement in Eden Society scandal.

Addressing a news conference along with affectees of Ednen Society scam, PTI’s central Secretary Information Fawad Ch also demanded immediate arrest of the ex-CJP and other family members to investigate the crime.

“Iftikhar Ch, his son Arslan Iftikhar, his daughter and brother-in-law are involved in the scam”, he alleged, adding that PTI stood with the people who have been robbed of millions of rupees.

Fawad said that despite having applications of 6311 affectees, the NAB was not taking any action against former chief justice and his family because of latter’s influence.

“Who is protecting the former chief justice? He asked.

Fawad said that former chief justice was living a life beyond his means and NAB should investigate the sources of his income. He said that present Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had set a good example by scolding his son and daughter for their attempt to seek his favour in a case.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif and Iftikhar Ch were partners in crime.

He said that Maryam Nawaz first denied she did not possess any property in Pakistan and abroad but now her properties had surfaced everywhere.

He said entire PTI leadership was praying for early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz as it had great regard for her.

PTI spokesperson also criticised former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for not appearing before the court in Pakistan. “If you want to see a picture of utter shamelessness, watch the London video of Ishaq Dar which has gone viral.”

He said Dar was involved in corruption to the tune of Rs60 billion and ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi facilitated him to run away from the country by giving him his official plane.

“Why the Accountability court has not called Mr Abbasi so far?” he asked, adding that Khaqan Abbasi should be arrested under the Pakistan Penal Code.

He also alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had committed corruption to the tune of Rs200 billion in the Companies scandal.

He noted that Caretaker Government had undertaken new postings without any home work.

“Officers having affiliations with the PML-N have been reposted at key positions. DPO Jhelum is the one who took his belt off and presented to Nawaz Sharif in public meeting to express solidarity with him”, he said, adding that DG Anti-Corruption Muzaffar Ranjha was still working as head of anti-corruption department and intimidating Patwaris to seek support for the PML-N candidates.

He said new appointments were being made on the advice of Zulfiqar Cheema and Rana Maqbool.

Talking about new postings in Sindh, Fawad Ch pointed out Fazal Pacheho, brother in law of Asif Ali Zardari had also got a key posting under the caretaker set up. Same was true of KP and Balochistan, he added.

Answering a question, he said that Walid Iqbal was offered ticket from NA-124 but he refused to contest from this constituency. To another question, he admitted that seat adjustments had been made in Gujrat and Bhakar districts at the local level.

He also demanded of the ECP that polling time be fixed from 7 am to 8pm keeping in view the harsh weather conditions.