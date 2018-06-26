Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University’s contract employees on Monday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of varsity administration’s apathy of not regularizing them despite serving the institution for years.

Through a statement issued on yesterday evening, 105 contract employees of Punjab University said administration of the varsity made 17 officials of them regularized in light of the Supreme Court’s order but ignored all others. They said this act of the university’s administration of making some of them regularized and ignoring majority of the officials was against the spirit of law and violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

They said former VC Zikria Zakir declined to extend their contract on March 9 after which they approached the top court for regularization. They said the Supreme Court ordered the varsity to decide their matter on merit. After that, they said, 17 officials out of them were made regularized while many of them who had been fighting the same battle were completely ignored.

The officials said they did not get salaries since March 9 and faced huge financial problems despite serving the institution for years. The administration, they alleged, had been asking them to approach the Supreme Court to get order for their regularization.

They appealed to the CJP to take notice of the discriminatory situation at the varsity’s campus and bar the administration to stop injustice with them.