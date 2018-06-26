Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab caretaker government is going to present the budget for the period of four months and Provincial Caretaker Finance And Excise and Taxation Minister Zia Haider Rizvi will brief the media in this regard on Tuesday.

The financial year 2017-18 ends on June 30 and the caretaker government is bound to announce a budget before that for smooth functioning of the government. This is also necessary to facilitate non-development expenditure of the government that includes salaries of civil servants. The caretaker government can announce the budget under Article 126 of the Constitution.

The budget would be presented after a meeting of provincial chief ministers with Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk.

Officials said the provincial finance department had already prepared the short-term budget which required the chief minister's approval. It is expected that the budget will be announced next week.