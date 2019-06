Share:

ISLAMABAD - Unseeded Ahmed Chaudhary stunned top seed Muhammad Abid in straight sets in the 3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Ranking Tennis Championships 2019 pre-quarterfinals here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Tuesday.

Ahmed from Islamabad eliminated top seed Muhammad Abid from Lahore in a well-contested and thrilling two sets match, winning it 7-6(2) and 7-6(6), while Heera Ashiq, Mudassar Murtaza, Sahzad Khan, Abid Ali Akber, Barkatullah, Muzamil Murtaza and Yousaf Khalil moved into the quarterfinals by beating their respective opponents in straight sets.

In other matches of men’s singles second round, Heear Ashiq beat Shahid Afridi 6-4, 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza beat Abdaal Haider 6-1, 6-1; Shahzad Khan beat Shakirullah Khan 6-2, 6-2; Abid Ali Akber beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil beat Babar Ali Akber 6-2, 7-6 (8); Barkatullah beat Ahmed Babar 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Muzamil Murtaza beat Ahmed Kamil 6-3, 6-4. In boys u-18 singles second round, Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Asim 6-1, 6-0; M Huzaifa Khan beat Muhammad Aqib 6-0, 6-1; Aqib Hayat beat Muhammad Hadin 6-2, 6-0; Faizan Fayyaz beat Hamza Imran 6-1, 6-2; Subhan Bin Salik beat Muhammad Ali 6-3, 6-3; Nalian Abbas beat Qambar Husnain 6-0, 6-3, Muhammad Abdullah beat Danish Raza 6-1, 6-2, Sami Zain beat Hasham Khan 7-5, 6-3.

In boys U-16 singles first round, Hasham Khan w/o Saleem Humayun; M Hamza Asim beat Abdullah Minhas 6-1, 6-1; Bilal Asim beat Muhammad Aqib 6-3, 6-2; Huzaifa Khan beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zeb w/o Faizan Shahid; M Talha Khan beat Hamid Yaqub 6-4, 6-0; Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat M Farzam Raja 6-1, 6-2; Kashan Umer beat Kamran Khan 7-5, 6-1, M Talaha Khan beat Amir Yaqub 6-4, 6-0.

In boys U-14 singles second round, Hamid Israr beat Ibrahim Cheema 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Jawad beat Ali Zain 4-0, 4-2; Ahmed Ali Nael beat Hadi Zulfiqar 4-0, 4-0; Hamza A Rehman beat M Hamza Aasim 4-0, 4-2; Bilal Asim beat Yahya Musa Luni 4-1, 4-1; Shahsawar beat Hamid Qaqub 4-2, 4-2; Uzair Khan beat Asad 4-2 4-1, Kashan Umer beat Kamran Khan 4-0, 3-5, 5-3. In boys and girls U-12 singles second round, M Haaziq Aasim, Amna Ali Qayum, Ali Zain, Haniya Minhas, Shahswar Khan, Aleena Suleman, Ammar Masood Abbasi, Subhan Sahir, Hamza Ali Rizwan, Amir M Mazari, Sheeza, Zohaib Afzal and Asad won their respective matches.

In boys and girls U-10 singles second round, Homza Roman beat Lalarukh 6-0; Mahnoor Farooqi beat Gul Fatima 6-4; Amir Mazari beat Abdul Rehman 6-1; M. Haaziq Masood beat Sameer Masood 6-0; Minhas Haniya beat M Taha Raja 6-0; Nabeel Qayum beat Haris Salman Bajwa 6-1; Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mahrukh 6-0, Abdul Rehman beat M Hassan 7-5.