ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday addressing a Press conference claimed that the former President Pervez Musharraf was a puppet of foreign powers.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal claimed that the current Prime Minister Imran Khan was Pervez Musharraf’s polling agent during the time of referendum.

He added that the former President who sold common citizens of Pakistan to US for money was being supported by Imran Khan in the past.

Upon inquiry, if the PPP asking for a way out, National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from US in the past, Bilawal said: “The PPP has been an ideological party and it’s leader Benazir Bhutto was not one to bow down against foreign masters.”

“Benazir used US against the then President, Pervez Musharraf who was not ready to let go of his Army uniform or the Presidency.” Bilawal claimed that this was a tactic, rather than an NRO, it should be declared a battle for democracy, said the PPP Chairman.

Swarms of locusts have spread to several districts of Sindh including Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroz, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro after initially descending in Khairpur from Balochistan, sparking fears of large-scale crop devastation in barrage areas of the province, he said.

Bilawal demanded that the Federal government should release Rs 1 billion each for the agricultural calamity to the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

The PPP Chairman said that this was a national emergency and that the government should pay heed to it instantly.