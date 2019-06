Share:

LAHORE - With the untiring efforts of Waseem Akhtar, Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission, CM Usman Buzdar appointed chairmen in 29 District Overseas Pakistanis Committees. A notification has also been issued by Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Javed Iqbal Bokhari. DC will be the vice chairman while Additional DC (Revenue), DPO and senior officers will be members. Basit Shakeel Hashmi in Rawalpindi, Adil Ali Khan in Attok, Nasir Jamil Hashnu in Chakwal, Mudasser Ahmad Khan in Sargodha, Malik Ziaur Rehman in Khushab. Qaiser Obaid Khan in Mianwali, M Asghar in Faisalabad, Ijaz Hussain in Jhang, M Naveed Main in Toba Tek Singh, Atif lftikhar in Gujranwala, Anwar Ali in Hafizabad, Arif Gondal in Mandi Bahauddin, Adeel Irshad in Gujrat, Waqas Iftikhar in Sialkot, M Irfan Abid in Narowal, Malik Jahangir in Lahore, Mukhtar Ahmad in Kasur, Waleed Hussain in Sheikhupura, Tariq Ahmad Nankana, Zahid Iqbal in Sahiwal, Anwar Pasha in Okara, M Amir in Pakpattan, Safdar Ali in Vehari. Shoaib Akmal in Multan, Arshad Ali in Lodhran, Azhar Javed in Khanewal, Rahim Khar in Muzaffargarh, Mubasher Zaman in Bahawalnagar and Afkarul Hassan from Rahimyar Khan will be the chairmen.