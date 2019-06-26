Share:

ISLAMABAD - China has recommended the establishment of Special Economic District (SED) in Gwadar and the application of laws and regulations totally different from the rest of Pakistan and on the style of the Shenzen model in China, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The Chinese company Fourth Harbor Design Institute (FHDI) which has prepared the proposed integrated Gwadar Smart Port Master City Plan has recommended the application of Chinese city of Shenzen’s model laws and regulations over the entire area of 1,201 square kms in Gwadar Special Economic District (SED) instead of Pakistani laws and regulations, official sources confided.

The source said that the report prepared by the Chinese company contains 16 chapters on land use planning, urban and transport infrastructure planning, energy, water and waste water, socio economic planning, environmental disaster risk management, community participation and empowerment, guaranteed development for vulnerable areas, development of non concession areas, development of a free port, laws on ownership of properties, institutional framework for GDA, responsibilities of government agencies and financial management.

The report focuses on four areas including adequate infrastructure that makes Gwadar globally competitive and addresses transport, housing, health and the other needs of the local population and migrant workers, the source said. Economic and governance framework is also part of the report. Similarly urban design and heritage preservation strategy and integration of the local population and their ownership for the initiative is also part of the report.

The report recommended that in terms of incentives and policy interventions, Gwadar must have an even more preferential financial incentives structure than competing SEZ’s in the region. This must be the governing principle specific measures for taxation and other incentives such as free currency exchange, deduction of energy costs from taxes, one-factory, one-discussion,30 certificates in one etc.

Regarding the city development the report said that the planning has been conducted in 3 stages. The short term plan will be till 2025 for the population 300,000 and the per capita income will be $ 2,000, under the medium term plan 2025-2035 for the population 600,000 and per capita income will be $ 4,000. The long term plan covers from 2035-2050 for the population of two million while the per capita $ 15,000.

The source said that this is draft proposal of the integrated gwadar Smart Port Master City Plan will be approved from the Steering Committee and then the plan will be presented to technical committee for the final recommendation to the federal cabinet.