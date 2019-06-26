Share:

LONDON - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited UK’s Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit to the UK’s Ministry of Defence, the Army Chief interacted with UK’s National Security Adviser Sir Mark Sedwill and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Stephen Lovegrove, tweeted Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The meeting discussed the regional situation including Afghan peace process. Both dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace.

Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, who is in Britain on an official visit, also visited the Ministry of Defence on Monday to hold a session of delegation-level strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom militaries to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation. Upon arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by UK’s Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter. It may be noted that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in London on Thursday on an official visit.